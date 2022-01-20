Albemarle and 6K sign agreement to develop lithium battery materials

January 20, 2022 Maryam Farag

Albemarle Corporation and 6K announced they have signed a joint development agreement (JDA) to explore the use of 6K’s patented UniMelt sustainable materials production platform to develop novel lithium battery materials.

“Albemarle is developing advanced lithium materials to enable breakthrough levels of lithium-ion battery performance. The UniMelt plasma technology opens new reaction pathways for lithium material innovation. Our collaboration with 6K has significant potential,” said Glen Merfeld, Chief Technical Officer, Albemarle Lithium.

According to 6K, if a conventional 16-GWh battery cathode production plant was converted to 6K’s UniMelt platform, it would reduce CO 2 emissions by 70 per cent; lower water consumption by 90 per cent, and reduce wastewater production by 100 per cent, while requiring a 50 per cent smaller factory footprint.

“We are pleased to partner with a world leader in lithium technology and production,” said Aaron Bent, CEO, 6K. “The agreement with Albemarle highlights the commitment of both organizations to drive battery material performance enhancements while introducing more sustainable production methods. We are thrilled to welcome Albemarle to our investor group and our engineers are eager to work alongside Albemarle’s team.”