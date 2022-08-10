Canada invests in wood manufacturing project

The Government of Canada announced a $1-million contribution to the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario to support a study involving 10 collaborating wood manufacturing small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across three industry segments; cabinetry, commercial millwork and furniture.

“Canada’s competitive and resilient forestry sector supports good, middle-class jobs in communities across the country — including in Indigenous, rural and remote communities,” said The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of natural resources. “This represents the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Canadians. The funding announced today will support innovative Canadian SMEs, helping them to seize new opportunities for business and workers in the wood manufacturing sector, while showcasing the benefits of industry-led collaboration.”

This project aims to integrate industry 4.0 technology for the optimization of information and material flow to establish an industry roadmap for SMEs.