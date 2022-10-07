Atura Power selects Cummins to manufacture electrolyzer system for Niagara Hydrogen Centre

Atura Power selected Cummins to design and manufacture the electrolyzer system for its Niagara Hydrogen Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont. This will be Ontario’s first 20-megawatt green hydrogen facility.

“The Niagara Hydrogen Centre is our flagship facility that will set the pace for our green and low-carbon hydrogen projects,” said Shelley Babin, president and CEO, Atura Power. “The heart of the facility is the electrolyzer, and we are excited to be working with an experienced and accomplished industry leader in Cummins.”

Cummins’ proton exchange membrane electrolysis system will be manufactured at its Mississauga, Ont., facility and become the centrepiece of Atura Power’s Niagara Hydrogen Centre. Powered by renewable hydroelectricity, the electrolyzer system will split water into oxygen and green hydrogen. This carbon-free green hydrogen will then be provided to industrial customers for immediate consumption and transported and blended into the fuel stream at Atura Power’s Halton Hills Generating Station.

Detailed design work and system integration are underway, with plans to bring the Niagara Hydrogen Centre online in early 2024.