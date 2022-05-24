Alberta to support CCUS technologies

May 24, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Accelerating CCS Technologies (ACT) and Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) are investing $2.85 million to facilitate the deployment of CCUS technologies. Total funds available for this global funding competition is $19 million and is open to projects in Canada, Germany, India, Norway, and the United States.

“Partnerships and funding like this help Alberta leverage its investments in CCUS and increases the value of our natural resources while growing our resources. Alberta continues to lead the way by developing the solutions the world needs,” said Jason Nixon, Minister, Environment and Parks.

Through the ACT4 Call, ERA is seeking innovative CCUS technologies with potential for commercialization in Alberta. Successful projects must enable the emergence of CCUS in the energy and industrial sectors with results ranging from reduced operational costs and lowered emissions to new technology, safe storage, and the optimization of existing infrastructure.

The partnership represents an opportunity for knowledge sharing about international CCUS activities. ACT sets up annual workshops and all funded projects are invited to participate in events, scientific publications, meetings with decision makers and public open houses.