Aecom, Alectra Energy Solutions, and Enwave to execute greenhouse gas reduction program

Aecom, Alectra Energy Solutions, and Enwave Energy Corporation have been selected by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) to deliver a solution to help achieve its decarbonization objectives.

“The GTAA has a long history of employing innovative infrastructure updates aimed at conserving energy, maintaining state of the art facilities, and acting as good stewards of the environment. This is a commitment we share, as demonstrated in the continued advancement of our Sustainable Legacies strategy,” said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM’s Canada region. “We’re excited to align our forward-thinking companies and world-class technical expertise with Canada’s largest airport facility to implement the cutting-edge solutions that will help evolve and adapt the sustainable future of the aviation industry.”

In this role, the firms will support the GTAA’s program to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by planning, designing, and delivering an optimized approach aimed at achieving the GTAA’s facility decarbonization goals across three areas – lighting systems, clean heat energy services at its central utility plant, and deployment of on-site solar photovoltaic and electric vehicle charging at Toronto Pearson International Airport.