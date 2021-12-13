Xplore Dundee orders 12 NFI electric double-deck buses

December 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

NFI Group Inc.’s subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), announced an electric vehicle partnership with BYD, a company that specialized in batteries, energy management and electric mobility, supplying 12 British-built electric double deck buses to bus operator Xplore Dundee.

Xplore Dundee is based in Dundee, Scotland, and is part of McGill’s, a major U.K. bus operator.

The 12 BYD ADL Enviro400EV are Dundee’s first zero-emission buses. Once driver training is complete early in 2022, the buses will run on Xplore’s route 28, serving the City’s Lochee Road, which is currently the fourth most polluted street in Scotland.

“NFI is pleased to provide these electric buses to drive zero-emission mobility in Dundee, Scotland, a city that is gaining worldwide recognition for its ambition and vision,” said Paul Soubry, President and CEO, NFI. “The evolution to zero-emission transportation is accelerating around the world, and NFI continues to lead the charge through the provision of industry leading vehicles, infrastructure, service, workforce development and aftermarket support.”

The deployment of these electric buses in Dundee comes after the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, also held in Scotland, where similar BYD ADL electric buses played roles in the transport of delegates and state leaders.

“This is a milestone moment for us at Xplore Dundee, we are so proud to bring these electric double deckers to Dundee, the first of their kind for the City,” said Christine McGlasson, Managing Director, Xplore Dundee. “Our fleet is now three-quarters low or zero emission – and we’re not going to stop there. We believe that buses are the solution to pollution, and as part of the McGill’s group we intend to continue investing in our fleet to provide a cleaner, greener public transport offering to the people of our Dundee.”