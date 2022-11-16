Workplace Safety North wins Canada Award for Excellence

Workplace Safety North is the recipient of the Canada Award for Excellence from Excellence Canada in the healthy workplace category.

The award recognizes achievements by organizations in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors across Canada.

As one of four designated health and safety associations in Ontario, Workplace Safety North provides forest products and mining firms with advice and information, classroom and online training programs, on-site consultations, health and safety audits, industrial hygiene testing, ergonomic assessments, and problem-solving.

“Workplace Safety North is so honoured to receive this award,” says Paul Andre, president and CEO, WSN. “It’s especially relevant for a health and safety association and recognizes everything our staff did to be able to work through the pandemic to help other workers at other companies stay safe and healthy.”

With approximately 80 employees, WSN is headquartered in North Bay, Ont., with an additional office in Sudbury, Ont., and field staff located across the province. WSN and its legacy organizations have been operating in Ontario for nearly 100 years.

This is the third award for WSN, having won silver in the same category in 2016, and gold in 2019.