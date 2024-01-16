Workleap expands AI uses for employees

According to a recent survey, 1 in 4 organizations plan to increase their use of automation or AI.

Workleap, a software company, has unveiled AI capabilities across its Workleap Officevibe, Workleap Onboarding and Workleap Skills products.

“Workleap stands out for two key qualities: first, its simplicity enables it to support users without being intrusive; and second, its depth of functionality creates enjoyable user experiences. AI has the potential to revolutionize the employee experience, amplifying HR teams’ ability to understand, engage and develop their people,” said Anaud Ganpaul, VP of products at Workleap.

According to a recent survey, 1 in 4 organizations plan to increase their use of automation or AI in recruiting and hiring, while 20 per cent of organizations plan to increase their use of AI for performance management in the next five years. Workleap’s AI investment across its software aims to meet the continued demand for AI and automation within organizations’ HR operations.

“Incorporating AI into the products our customers already rely on means organizations can reap the benefits of new capabilities that they would only have dreamed about. Our AI capabilities dramatically boost productivity for employees, managers, and executives alike,” said Ganpaul.