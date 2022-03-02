Workhorse and GreenPower sign supply agreement

March 1, 2022 Maryam Farag

Workhorse Group Inc. and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. announced the signing of a multi-year supply agreement to facilitate the manufacturing and delivery of medium-duty Class 4 step vans into the North American market.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies have confirmed a 21-month schedule during which GreenPower will deliver 1,500 EV Star cab and chassis to Workhorse, starting in July.

The chassis are to be used in the production of Workhorse’s new Class 4 W750 step van line, which is slated to enter production in Q3 2022. Workhorse will complete the manufacturing process and deliver finished step vans to its customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“Our partnership with GreenPower is a crucial step in a multi-pronged effort to redefine our product portfolio,” said Rick Dauch, CEO, Workhorse. “The Class 4 W750, alongside our legacy Class 3 C-1000 and W56 platform launching in 2023, will enable Workhorse to address the entire Class 3-6 commercial vehicle market.”

The W750 will feature up to 150 miles of all-electric range, with a payload capacity of 5,000 lbs., as well as standard 60kW DC fast-charging and optional 60 kW wireless-charging capabilities.

“We are honoured to partner with Workhorse to bring their Class 4 step van to market leveraging GreenPower’s EV Star cab and chassis platform,” said Fraser Atkinson, CEO, GreenPower. “Our technically advanced and proven EV Star line of vehicles that will underpin the new Workhorse vehicle also support our all-electric medium-duty paratransit, micro-transit, executive shuttle, vanpool, and cargo delivery vehicles.”