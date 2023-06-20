Woodstock area firm gets boost from $1.5 million government contract

A 90-year-old family-owned Woodstock-area business will benefit from a $1.15 million contract made possible by the government’s New-Brunswick-focused procurement policy.

Premier Blaine Higgs and three local MLAs visited Tarp-Rite Inc. in Jacksonville Monday morning, June 19, to announce the contract awarded to the cover manufacturing company under the New Brunswick First Procurement Strategy and Action Plan.

“Tarp-Rite Inc. is a perfect example of how our local businesses are helping to energize the private sector and reinvigorate communities,” said Higgs to the company’s owners, employees, local dignitaries, and media gathered in the firm’s warehouse for the announcement.

“I am extremely proud of the success of our procurement strategy and the positive outcomes it will bring to communities throughout the province,” Higgs added.

Tarp-Rite Vice President Jason Cox, the fourth generation of the five-generation family-operated business, welcomed the contract, which calls for manufacturing five fabric-covered structures of the Department of Tourism and Infrastructure.

Cox explained his firm is the only manufacturer of this type of steel and fabric buildings in the Atlantic Provinces.

He said the company markets its products primarily in Atlantic Canada and a pair of northeastern states but is looking to expand its market.

“Because of this contract, Tarp-Rite is able to give back to the local economy by adding new employees and moving forward with continuous expansion plans such as new buildings for manufacturing space, modern equipment for efficiencies and exploring new export markets,” said Cox.

Cox explained the company, started by his great-grandfather, celebrated its 90th-anniversary last year.

“Tarp-Rite has been a trusted and preferred manufacturer and installer of a unique fabric building system since 1932, and we look forward to working with the province on future contract opportunities,” he said.

Cox’s parents, Dale and Kathy Cox, and son Logan, represented three generations of the business family on hand for Monday’s announcement.

Dale explained his grandfather launched the family business as a harness maker in downtown Woodstock and moved to other locations in Woodstock and Grafton. The move to Jacksonville secured the property needed for expansion into what the firm is today and provided space for further growth.

Jason said Tarp-Rite currently employs 65 people.

The Carleton riding MLA, Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Bill Hogan, served as master of ceremonies. Neighbouring MLAs from Carleton-Victoria, Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fishing Minister Margaret Johnson, and Carleton-York Richard Ames accompanied Higgs to the Jacksonville event.

Higgs said the procurement strategy and action plan resulted from a collaborative effort between Service New Brunswick, Opportunities NB and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

He denied the ongoing disagreements in cabinet played a role in the decision not to include any of those ministers in the Tarp-Rite announcement.

He said those ministers had other duties on Monday morning.

The premier called the event a good-news announcement demonstrating the economic benefits of the strategy launched in November 2020 to support local businesses and reduce barriers to obtaining government contracts.

Higgs said in the 2022-23 fiscal year, more than 81 per cent of the value of all goods, services and construction contracts awarded by the provincial government went to local suppliers.

Following the announcement, Higgs said the percentage grew from around 50 per cent when the government changed its procurement strategy.

He said the 81 per cent represents about $2.3 billion in spending kept within the province, a contribution of $1.1 billion to the province’s gross domestic product, and $133.4 million in employment income for the province.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, RIVER VALLEY SUN