Wolseley Canada distribution centre opening in GTA

Wolseley Canada is building a market distribution centre in the greater Toronto area.

The distribution centre will use robot automation technology, and will include a showroom, a store and counter presence.

“This facility will significantly enhance our customer experience by offering 24-hour customer pick-up and 60-minute delivery times across the greater Toronto area,” said Mark Gallant, vice-president, supply chain, Wolseley Canada. “It will create capacity and infrastructure to process more orders in a shorter period of time, which is crucial in today’s on-demand, just-in-time marketplace.”

Advertisement

Construction on the distribution centre is underway, with completion expected by the end of 2023.