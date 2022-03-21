Plant.ca

WestJet Cargo and GTA Group partner on express cargo expansion

March 21, 2022   Maryam Farag

Photo: WestJet Cargo.

WestJet Cargo and the GTA Group announced a long-term partnership to increase shipping capacity using four dedicated 737-800NG freighters operated by WestJet, to fulfill overnight express cargo service out of WestJet’s Toronto hub.

“This partnership is building on proven success between WestJet Cargo and the GTA Group,” said Charles Duncan, WestJet, Executive Vice-President, Cargo and President, Swoop. “WestJet Cargo will bring customers new competitive options, and together with GTA we will disrupt the industry, providing more air freight capacity to domestic cargo customers who depend on reliable and on-time performance. We are eager to see these freighters take flight as we plan ahead to best serve Canadians and their business needs.”

WestJet’s 737-800NG narrow body aircraft is suited to serve the overnight express freight community offering increased flexibility and frequency. WestJet Cargo will further support the GTA Group’s service through WestJet’s existing cargo business in the bellies of its commercial fleet.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our organization,” said Mario D’Urso, Chairman, GTA Group of Companies. “We are thrilled to partner with WestJet and confident that, together, we will offer the Canadian market a new alternative shipping option to meet the demands of this rapidly growing, expanding, and demanding market.”

