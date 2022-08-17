WestJet and Unifor agreement

The first collective bargaining agreement between WestJet and Unifor was approved by Unifor’s members. Unifor is the certified union representing certain WestJet airport employees at YYC Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport.

“WestJet is pleased to share that the agreement negotiated with Unifor has been ratified by its membership,” said Angela Avery, executive VP and chief people, corporate and sustainability officer, WestJet. “This settlement demonstrates WestJet’s commitment to its employees, the long-term success of the airline and the communities we serve.”

The agreement will come into place September 1 and will be in place until December 2026.