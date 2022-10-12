WestJet and the Government of Alberta partner

The WestJet Group and the Government of Alberta announced its partnership, focused on advancing aviation across the province in support of a stronger economy and a sustainable future for Alberta’s aviation sector.

As the airline furthers its growth strategy, WestJet will invest aircraft capacity, with an asset value of seven billion dollars, in Calgary alone, through significant fleet commitments to be based within the province.

WestJet will designate YYC Calgary International Airport as its single global connecting hub and will concentrate all intercontinental 787 Dreamliner flying in Calgary. Alongside the 787s, WestJet will grow its mid-range fleet and strengthen its North American offerings, with its commitment to double capacity in Calgary before the end of the decade.

In addition to Calgary, WestJet plans to grow its network across other Canadian communities, strengthening its footprint in the east and in leisure travel across the entire country, consistent with its strategic plan released in June 2022 and its recent purchase announcement of 42 Boeing 737-10 MAX aircraft.

“As Western Canada’s home team carrier, Alberta is an area where we want to continue to invest to secure WestJet’s thriving future,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO, WestJet Group. “Through the pandemic and onward, the Government of Alberta prioritized the importance and advancement of aviation and the visitor economy across the province and recognized that aviation is central to the economic diversification of Alberta.”

The agreement between the airline and the Government of Alberta will see the government invest in developing Alberta’s aviation sector. It further lays out strategic, collaborative priorities to ensure provincial policies are aligned and in support of the development of the entire aviation industry in Alberta.