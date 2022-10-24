Wencor acquires Aviatron

Wencor Group announced the acquisition of Aviatron, a certified 145 repair station specializing in pneumatic component repair and maintenance.

“We are excited to welcome Aviatron and its team of talented employees to Wencor,” said Shawn Trogdon, CEO, Wencor. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of strengthening our PMA and DER library while also enhancing our alternative parts and repair offerings to our customers by bolstering our coverage for Air Cycle Machines and Starters.”