Wencor acquires Aviatron
Monica FergusonBusiness Operations Manufacturing Air Cycle Machines PMA and DER pneumatic component repair repair station
Wencor Group announced the acquisition of Aviatron, a certified 145 repair station specializing in pneumatic component repair and maintenance.
“We are excited to welcome Aviatron and its team of talented employees to Wencor,” said Shawn Trogdon, CEO, Wencor. “This acquisition aligns with our strategy of strengthening our PMA and DER library while also enhancing our alternative parts and repair offerings to our customers by bolstering our coverage for Air Cycle Machines and Starters.”
“The addition of Aviatron broadens our MRO capabilities and PMA/DER portfolio, allowing Wencor to deliver a more comprehensive, cost-effective alternative parts solution to its customers,” said Pat McCarty, president of MRO and PMA, Wencor. “This acquisition aligns with our focused ATA chapter product expansion strategy for pneumatic systems. The Aviatron team is incredibly talented and will complement our focus on delivering innovative maintenance and repair solutions, operational excellence and best in class quality assurance within Wencor Group.”
