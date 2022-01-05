Waymo and Zeekr to collaborate on all-electric, autonomous ride-hailing vehicle

January 5, 2022 Maryam Farag

Geely Holding Group’s electric brand, Zeekr, will collaborate with Waymo on the development of an electric vehicle for deployment in the Waymo One autonomous ride-hailing fleet in the U.S.

The new purpose-built mobility vehicle is being designed and developed at Zeekr’s R&D facility, CEVT (China Europe Vehicle Technology Centre) in Gothenburg, Sweden. Under this collaboration, Zeekr will be designing and developing the future vehicle on a new proprietary and open-source mobility architecture. Waymo will take delivery of the vehicles in the U.S. and will then integrate its fully autonomous Waymo Driver into the vehicle platform.

“By becoming a strategic partner and vehicle supplier to the Waymo One fleet, we will be able to share our experience, ideals and provide our expertise in collaborating on a fully electric vehicle that fits Waymo’s requirements for this rapidly expanding segment in the global market for sustainable travel.” said Andy An, CEO, Zeekr Technology.

The Zeekr vehicle has been designed for autonomous use-cases and will come with a fully configurable cabin, both with and without driver controls, that can be tailored towards rider requirements for the Waymo One unmanned ride-hailing fleet in the U.S.