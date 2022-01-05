Walter Surface Technologies acquires Allegro Industries to expand PPE offering

January 5, 2022 Maryam Farag

Walter Surface Technologies announced the acquisition of Allegro Industries, a U.S.-based manufacturer of safety equipment, respirators, air sources and ventilation equipment.

“We are very excited to welcome Allegro to the Walter family. Walter is always looking to provide solutions that answer the needs and challenges facing industrial end-users,” said Marc-André Aubé, CEO, Walter. “Now, with this acquisition, Allegro brings the product and manufacturing expertise that will allow us to continue our mission to help our customers work better all while keeping them safe.”

Through this acquisition, Walter is expanding its safety and PPE product offering to industrial users, complementing its metalworking products.

“We are proud to see Allegro adding its solutions to Walter’s renowned offering. The fit is right, and we look forward to Allegro’s potential within the Walter group of companies,” said Tom Johnston, President and Founder, Allegro Industries.

Following this transaction, Allegro will continue to operate under its own brand.