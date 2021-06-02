Walker named North American vendor for SmartWaxSys

Walker Industries and Smartech announced a partnership, naming Walker as the exclusive vendor for North America of Smartech’s proprietary, patent-protected SmartWaxSys wax suspension system.

“We’re thrilled to offer customers an innovative new solution that will help them produce high-performing products for less cost while also reducing their environmental footprint,” said Archie Reynolds, EVP, Walker Emulsions. “This technology has already proven its value in other markets, generating savings and numerous benefits for engineered wood manufacturers.”

Serving Canadian and U.S. markets out of operating locations in Ontario, South Carolina and Oregon, Walker’s emulsions division provides wax emulsions used by the wood product industry to provide water repellency characteristics and improve the dimensional stability of oriented strand board, medium density fibreboard, and other engineered wood products.

“We are excited to partner with Walker industries, which shares our focus on providing real value to the manufacturers,” said Hanoch Magid, CEO, Smartech. “The combination of Smartech’s innovative SmartWaxSys technology, Walker’s extensive market reach, and both companies’ complementary areas of expertise will bring significant savings and advantages to Engineered Wood manufacturers in North America.”