Waitr founders join BoomNation

BoomNation announces the expansion of its product development team with the appointment of the founders of Waitr, Addison Killebrew and Manuel Rivero Ramirez.

Killebrew joins as COO, while Rivero Ramirez will oversee architecture and engineering as CTO.

“BoomNation fills a void for the skilled workforce that no one has been able to address before,” said Killebrew. “It’s exciting to be part of this new app community and have the opportunity to expand its functionality for the millions of tradespeople across the country.”

As part of that expansion, Killebrew says the company is adding an experienced team of software developers to elevate how the technology is mobilized within these industries.