Wago names electronic interface product manager

WAGO appointed James Lubow as product manager for electronic interface. Lubow takes over for and will be reporting to Jason Schmid who was recently named director of product management.

Following his graduation from Marquette University with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering, Lubow became a product manager for Dorner Manufacturing and later Yamato Corporation.

He will provide Wago’s sales teams, channel partners and customers with support for their specific applications. “I want to provide exceptional customer facing support while advocating for the customer with our developmental groups,” said Lubow.