Vitruvi Software named one of Canada’s companies-to-watch

Vitruvi Software received a companies-to-watch award as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology fast 50 program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award recognizes the nation’s fastest growing companies based on their revenue growth percentage.

“Building technology to disrupt the least digitized industry on the planet was a daunting challenge in the early years,” said Bryan McIver, CEO, Vitruvi. “It’s been rewarding to see the team’s success on the international stage, and I’m pleased for the recognition they are now receiving here at home in Canada.”

The companies-to-watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future technology fast 50 candidates by their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. The winners of this year’s companies to watch category must have a minimum of $50 thousand in 2019.