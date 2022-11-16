Plant.ca

VinFast opens first Canadian store in Toronto

By Plant staff   

Photo: VinFast.

VinFast opened its first Canadian store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto, Ont. The flagship location is part of the company’s rollout in Canada, with seven more stores set to open before year end, including two locations at CF Carrefour Laval in Quebec, and Park Royal Shopping Centre in Vancouver, B.C.

According to the VinFast press release, the theme of the Yorkdale store is designed to convey the “future of mobility,” created with futuristic and minimalist design languages, advanced technology and interactive consumer experience. Models of VinFast’s electric SUVs – including the VF 8 and VF 9 can be found in store.

“The opening of the first store in Canada marks the next milestone in VinFast’s global expansion journey,” said Huynh Du An, CEO, VinFast Canada. “Our network of stores will be key in interacting with our customers, ensuring quality service, and strong relationships in Canada on our journey towards a sustainable future.”

