Vines and Li-Cycle partner

VinES Energy Solutions and Li-Cycle Holdings launch a global recycling partnership where the companies are exploring global recycling solutions for VinES and VinFast, a global electric vehicle manufacturer that is also part of Vingroup.

The new partnership is expected to support VinES and VinFast in their creation of a closed-loop battery supply chain to contribute to the global electrified revolution with green mobility solutions. It will also establish mutually beneficial global connections with all parties and strengthen Li-Cycle’s broad and diverse relationships with leading battery and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

“We are excited to partner with VinES, a company that is focused on advanced battery and energy solutions,” said Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and CEO, Li-Cycle. “We believe this partnership will be a significant step in our goal to be the leading and preferred global lithium-ion battery recycling partner and a launching pad to foster and deepen our commercial relationships with VinES and VinFast. We all share a vision to advance a sustainable, efficient and closed-loop battery supply chain.”