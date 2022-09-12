US RV manufacturer partners with Fraserway RV

East to West announced a national partnership with Canadian RV dealer Fraserway RV. The deal will introduce the East to West product line to Canada and represents approximately $125 million over the next decade.

“We are very excited to be moving into Canada and we believe our RVs are an excellent fit for the northern climate,” said Lisa Liegel Rees, president, East to West. “It’s also no secret that Canadians embrace the outdoors, whether that involves experiencing the spectacular parks and campgrounds or off grid camping, and we know residents from Nova Scotia to British Columbia will love East to West.”