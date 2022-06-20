Uranium Energy acquires UEX

June 20, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Uranium Energy (UEC) and UEX Corporation announced an agreement pursuant to which UEC will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX by way of statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

“This opportunity provides entry into two of Canada’s most prospective uranium districts in Saskatchewan and Nunavut, and cements UEC’s position as not only a leading American uranium mining company but a North American one as well,” said Amir Adnani, President and CEO, UEC.

At closing, existing UEC and UEX shareholders will own approximately 86.3 per cent and 13.7 per cent of UEC based on current outstanding common shares.