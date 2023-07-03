Unifor serves bargaining notice to Detroit Three

TORONTO – Unifor says it has kicked off the bargaining process with the Detroit Three automakers on the next collective agreements for about 18,000 workers.

The notice to bargain with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis comes as the auto industry is going through a seismic transition to electric vehicles that raises questions on investments and job security.

Actual negotiations to replace the collective agreement expiring in September are set to begin on August 10.

Unifor says key issues raised by workers for the negotiations ahead include pensions, wages, the transition process to electric vehicles and confirmations of investment and product commitments from the automakers.

The last round of negotiations in 2020 yielded substantial investment commitments from the Detroit Three, while momentum on the electric vehicle transition has since yielded billions of dollars more in auto-related investments in Canada.

National president Lana Payne says the union is ready to build on the gains made in the past, while taking the challenge faced by autoworkers head-on.