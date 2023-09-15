Unifor National president sends letter to UAW president

Below is a letter sent by Unifor National President Lana Payne to UAW President Shawn Fain earlier today.

September 15, 2023

President Shawn Fain

United Auto Workers (UAW)

Brother Fain and members of the United Auto Workers (UAW),

As Canada’s largest private sector union, representing 315,000 members across Canada, we write to express our solidarity with the UAW and your members on strike at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

It is never an easy decision for working people to take strike action in the pursuit of a fair collective agreement. The withdrawal of labour is the cornerstone of free and fair collective bargaining.

We stand in solidarity with UAW members as you exercise your fundamental right to strike.

Autoworkers in Canada and North America have a history of setting industry standards that extend past the Detroit Three. What we win at the bargaining table raises the bar for all working people. The jobs of unionized autoworkers go well beyond just building cars – they build strong, vibrant, communities on both sides of the border.

Our unions have a long and historic relationship as the two largest unions representing autoworkers in North America. Just like you, we know what it means to have some of the world’s most powerful corporations as our employer.

Our own union’s bargaining teams at Ford, GM and Stellantis recognize that the current negotiations are taking place at a time where working people are seeking the strong pensions, fair wages and job security they all deserve. We support you in achieving a contract that meets these objectives for your members.

In solidarity,

Lana Payne

Unifor National President

