Plant.ca

UAW Strike: Stellantis North America Statement

By MRO Staff   

Business Operations Leadership Automotive stellantis north america uaw strike workers strike

Photo: Stellantis.

Plant reached out to Stellantis to get a statement about the strike action taken by the United Auto Workers (UAW) on Friday. Here is their statement:

“We are extremely disappointed by the UAW leadership’s refusal to engage in a responsible manner to reach a fair agreement in the best interest of our employees, their families and our customers,” said a statement from Stellantis North America.

“We immediately put the Company in contingency mode and will take all the appropriate structural decisions to protect our North American operations and the Company.

A Canadian spokesperson mentioned that there is “no unique statement for Canada, our Stellantis facilities continue to operate.”

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
UAW Strike: General Motors Canada Statement
Jason Stoicevich to lead Canadian operations for Stellantis
Boralex appoints Vice-President, Operations North America
Dapra announces Datamark North America