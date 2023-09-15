UAW Strike: Stellantis North America Statement

Plant reached out to Stellantis to get a statement about the strike action taken by the United Auto Workers (UAW) on Friday. Here is their statement:

“We are extremely disappointed by the UAW leadership’s refusal to engage in a responsible manner to reach a fair agreement in the best interest of our employees, their families and our customers,” said a statement from Stellantis North America.



“We immediately put the Company in contingency mode and will take all the appropriate structural decisions to protect our North American operations and the Company.“

A Canadian spokesperson mentioned that there is “no unique statement for Canada, our Stellantis facilities continue to operate.”