UAW Strike: General Motors Statement

Plant reached out to General Motors (in the US) to get a statement about the strike action taken by the United Auto Workers (UAW) on Friday. Here is their statement:

“The UAW has informed GM that they are on strike at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri as of 11:59 p.m. We are disappointed by the UAW leadership’s actions, despite the unprecedented economic package GM put on the table, including historic wage increases and manufacturing commitments,” said General Motors in a statement.

“We will continue to bargain in good faith with the union to reach an agreement as quickly as possible for the benefit of our team members, customers, suppliers and communities across the U.S. In the meantime, our priority is the safety of our workforce.”