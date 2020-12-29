PLANT

Two workers killed in collision at Suncor oilsands

Mine is located near Fort McMurray, Alberta

December 29, 2020   by The Canadian Press


FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. – Suncor Energy Inc. says it is standing down mine operations at an oilsands site in northern Alberta following the deaths of two workers.

Company spokeswoman Jennifer Lomas says a dozer hit a light-vehicle truck at the Fort Hills mine north of Fort McMurray about 5:30 p.m. Monday. She had no other details about the accident. The two workers were employed by Clearstream, a company contracted for services at the site.

Provincial investigators with Occupational Health and Safety are at the scene. Lomas says mine operations are on hold while the deaths are examined, but critical work is continuing.

 

