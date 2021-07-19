Two regional airports receive nearly $8 million from federal government

July 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

During a visit to Trois–Rivières, the Government of Canada announced a total of $7,889,845 in financial support for the Ville de Trois-Rivières and the Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport.

Details on the contributions are as follows:

The Ville de Trois-Rivières owns the Trois-Rivières Airport, which is managed by Innovation et Développement économique Trois-Rivières (IDE Trois-Rivières), an NPO mandated by the Ville de Trois-Rivières to support and coordinate economic development across the territory. The Ville de Trois-Rivières is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $4 million to expand and modernize the airport terminal.

The Gatineau-Ottawa Executive Airport (AEGO), owned by the Ville de Gatineau, has a mission to foster regional economic development. Mandated by the Ville de Gatineau to manage, promote and operate airport infrastructure, the AEGO is receiving a non–repayable contribution of $3,889,845 to develop the airport.

“It is important to protect our regional air transportation networks for the thousands of tourists who use them, the thousands of workers employed by this sector, and the many businesses and communities that depend on it. Air connectivity makes our regions accessible to Canadians who want to settle there and is essential to move our businesses’ products to their destination markets. This connectivity is part of our plan to kickstart Canada’s economy and ensure healthy, strong and inclusive growth.” said Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED.