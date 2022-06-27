Plant.ca

Tristan Fleet becomes an authorized reseller for Vanguard National Trailer

Tristan Fleet Management becomes an official reseller of Vanguard Trailers, servicing Quebec.

As an official reseller, Tristan combines its experience in repairs and maintenance with the addition of trailer offerings on the market.

“For Tristan, this is another step forward on Tristan Fleet Management’s agenda for strategic growth and diversification. The partnership with Vanguard, one of the top-quality trailer manufacturers in North America, allows us to expand our service offerings to our existing customers as well as reach new customers desiring a different product option,” said Daniel Barbu, General Manager, Tristan.

