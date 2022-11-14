TriNova opens northeast facility

TriNova, an Endress+Hauser authorized sales and service representative since 2002, recently celebrated the opening of its northeast facility with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, The $4 million, 11,400 square-foot building is located in Clifton Park, New York. The new facility will allow TriNova to provide support to its customers in surrounding areas.

The facility includes a process training unit that will bring a new training experience to the northeast for Endress+Hauser and Rockwell Automation. TriNova also plans to educate area high school students on what an engineering degree means in their world of technical sales and solutions.

“This new facility will support our mission for many years to come,” said Kevin Bischoping, president, TriNova North. “Our customers will benefit from the partnership we are creating to help train their employees in the automation world along with young, future employees our customers will want to hire. I speak for everyone at TriNova when I say we are very proud to have achieved this goal to be part of the community’s growth along with our own.”