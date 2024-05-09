TotalEnergies Marketing Canada partners with Kubota Canada 

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. has announced the renewal of its partnership with Kubota Canada Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of agricultural equipment.

This agreement continues a partnership that began in 2018, under which TotalEnergies Marketing Canada produces Kubota-branded lubricants at its plant near Montreal and distributes them to its dealer network.

“TotalEnergies has a relationship with Kubota that began in 2013, taking shape today through collaboration in more than 25 countries, and we are therefore proud to contribute to it through the trust placed in the development of its activities in Canada,” said Olivier Gauthier, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. “We share common values such as quality and innovation, enabling us to develop a constantly evolving range of products and services that meet market needs. Our know-how and R&D in the lubricants sector, where we are the 4th largest player worldwide, have made this close collaboration possible.”

“Building upon a longstanding partnership, Kubota Canada and TotalEnergies have collaborated for numerous years in Canada. Kubota Canada deeply values this enduring relationship and extends appreciation for TotalEnergies’ consistent delivery of high-quality products and exceptional service.” said Jignesh Patel, Manager, Inventory Management at Kubota Canada.