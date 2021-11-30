TorQuest Partners acquires North West Rubber

November 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

TorQuest Partners has completed the acquisition of North West Rubber (NWR) Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of recycled and virgin rubber matting and other flooring products.

NWR’s operations include three manufacturing facilities located in Abbotsford, B.C., Brantford, Ont., and Houston, T.X., a tire-recycling joint venture, Evolve Recycling Inc., also based in Brantford, and several manufacturing partnerships in Asia.

Under TorQuest’s ownership, the Company will continue to be run by Leighton Friesen, President and CEO, who has served in this role since 2007, and his senior management team.

“This is the sixth platform investment for TorQuest Partners Fund V and continues to showcase our well-established strategy of investing in great Canadian businesses. We are excited to partner with the NWR team and support their next phase of growth.” said Daniel Sonshine, Partner, TorQuest.

“We are thrilled to be taking on a strong new partner who believes in the significant growth potential of our business. We look forward to leveraging TorQuest’s capabilities and relationships to help drive continued growth and long-term success at NWR.” said Leighton Friesen, President and CEO, NWR.