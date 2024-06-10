TELUS announces plans to invest $33M in Montreal, Que.

MONTREAL — TELUS says they will be investing nearly $33 million in Montreal in 2024 as it deploys and updates its 5G networks and connects businesses to thousands of kilometres of optic fibre. As part of its multi-year sponsorship agreement with CF Montréal, TELUS will invest $1.2 million to improve wireless connectivity at Stade Saputo.

“As a CF Montréal partner, it was critical to put cutting-edge wireless network infrastructure in place at Stade Saputo to provide a high-quality experience for all the fans who come out to attend games throughout the season,” explained Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “As a proud partner of Canada Soccer, CF Montréal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Canadian Premier League, we’re committed to supporting soccer coast to coast and to connect passionate fans from all backgrounds with their favorite teams. We are also investing throughout Montreal pursuing our commitment to give Montrealers and Montreal tourists access to world-class connectivity.”

TELUS is investing $33 million in Montreal this year to provide connectivity to the many multiple festivals and events at Parc Jean-Drapeau. TELUS is also continuing its partnership with Zú, a Montreal hub established by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté to let entrepreneurs draw on technology to develop products that transform creative industries. Among other activities, the company is participating in the first quantum communications testbed in Canada in conjunction with Numana, a technology think tank. By establishing this hub, TELUS is bringing companies and researchers together to help improve the security of computer communications.

TELUS plans to invest $73 billion in Canada by 2028, including $10 billion in the Quebec economy, for its infrastructure, operations and spectrum licensing and to improve the coverage, speed and reliability of its world-class networks.

Advertisement

The investments announced in this news release reflect TELUS’ overall capital expenditure guidance for 2024, which was released on February 9, 2024 during the company’s fourth financial quarter of 2023.