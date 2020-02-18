Supremex buys envelope manufacturer, printer Royal Envelope for $27.4M

MONTREAL — Supremex Inc. says it has acquired Royal Envelope, an envelope manufacturer and printer in Ontario and Quebec, for $27.4 million.

Royal Envelope was founded in 1989 by Peter Bowles and Lou Tucci.

The company had approximately $30 million of revenue during its most recent financial year mainly from the sale of envelopes and printing services.

Royal Envelope employs approximately 135 people at its two primary facilities in Concord, Ont., and LaSalle, Que.

Supremex Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a provider of paper-based packaging.

Including its most recent acquisition, Supremex says it has 13 facilities across seven provinces in Canada and three facilities in the US employing approximately 935 people.