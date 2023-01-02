Subaru Canada’s new leader

Subaru Canada Inc. (SCI) named Tomohiro Kubota as its new chairman, president, and CEO, taking over for Yasushi Enami.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards Yasushi Enami for operating as one team with our strong dealer network,” said Kubota. “Subaru Canada remains uncommon in its approach to navigating challenging roads in this current industry-wide automotive landscape. I’m excited to build on this strong foundation.”

Kubota has been with Subaru Corporation since 1994, most recently as GM, overseas business planning department, overseas sales and marketing division, before that he held positions in retail sales at the dealership level, managerial roles in sales and marketing of various overseas markets, president at Subaru Deutschland GmbH.