Stellantis plant employees donate toys in Chrysler Pacifica minivans

December 23, 2021 Mario Cywinski

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees came together to donate seven Chrysler Pacifica minivans worth of toys to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services annual Sparky’s Toy Drive.

“Our Windsor Assembly Plant employees continue to amaze me with their unwavering generosity to those less fortunate in our community and I want to thank all the volunteers and individuals that braved the weather at the collection gates – your support is greatly appreciated,” said Jon Desjardins Windsor Assembly Plant Manager, Stellantis. “Even with the unrelenting challenges faced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to overcome and dig deep to help ensure that thousands of children in Windsor and Essex County have a joyful holidays.”

The toys valued at over $27,000 were delivered to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services Station No. 5,a by Desjardins, with help from plant employees and members of Unifor 444.

This year marked the 19th year Stellantis donated to the Toy Drive; in that time, Stellantis employees have filled nearly 100 minivans with toys valued at over $255,000.

“Stellantis has been our biggest contributor for many years and their generosity is a major reason Sparky’s Toy Drive has helped approximately 13,000 children in our community over the past five years,” said Sean Costello, Sparky’s Toy Drive Coordinator, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services. “We are extremely grateful to have such a supportive community partner!”