Stellantis partners with Foxconn

December 7, 2021 Mario Cywinski

Stellantis N.V. signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Technology Group (also known as Foxconn Technology Group), creating a partnership that will design purpose-built semiconductors for Stellantis and third-party customers.

“Our software-defined transformation will be powered by great partners across industries and expertise,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO, Stellantis. “With Foxconn, we aim to create four new families of chips that will cover over 80% of our semiconductor needs, helping to significantly modernize our components, reduce complexity, and simplify the supply chain. This will also boost our ability to innovate faster and build products and services at a rapid pace.”

The collaboration helps to support Stellantis’ initiatives to reduce semiconductor complexity, design new purpose-built semiconductors for its vehicles, and provide capabilities and flexibility.

“As a leading global technology company, Foxconn has the depth of experience in manufacturing semiconductors and software – two key components in the production of electric vehicles. We look forward to sharing this expertise with Stellantis and together tackle the longterm supply chain shortages, as we continue with the expansion into the electric vehicle market,” said Young Liu, Chairman & CEO, Foxconn Technology Group.