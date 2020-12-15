PLANT

StatsCan panel to advise on labour force survey

Expert panel to provide independent advice and guidance

December 15, 2020   by The Canadian Press, Ottawa


Statistics Canada has announced an expert panel to provide independent advice and guidance on its labour force survey which keeps tabs on the country’s job market.

The agency says the panel is comprised of national and international experts from government, academia and non-governmental agencies. The monthly labour force survey is used to examine the country’s job market.

It is one of the most watched economic indicators. It includes national, provincial, territorial and regional employment and unemployment rates.

Statistics Canada says the panel will help ensure that enhancements to the survey result in the fullest possible understanding of evolving labour market conditions.

 

