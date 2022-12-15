Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 2.8 per cent at $72.6B in October

OTTAWA (CP) – Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 2.8 per cent to $72.6 billion in October as higher prices helped boost petroleum and coal industry sales.

The agency says sales were up in 12 of the 21 industries it tracks, led by a 12.7 per cent gain for petroleum and coal industry sales, which totalled $10.6 billion in October.

Sales in the food manufacturing industry hit a record high in October as they climbed 2.9 per cent to $12.3 billion as grain and oilseed milling sales gained 18.4 per cent to $2.0 billion, with prices and volumes for canola oil both higher.

Chemical product sales rose 4.9 per cent to $6.1 billion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, sales of motor vehicles fell 3.2 per cent to $3.4 billion as Statistics Canada said a lack of materials and microchip shortages continue to plague several auto manufacturers.

Overall sales in constant dollars were unchanged in October, indicating that the increase in current dollar sales was driven by higher prices.