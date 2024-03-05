Stantec selected to design £4 billion battery manufacturing facility

Stantec has been selected to provide integrated design services for Agratas, Tata Group’s global battery business, who are building a battery cell manufacturing facility on the Gravity Smart Campus in the United Kingdom (UK).

The new advanced manufacturing facility, comprising three separate buildings with associated ancillary structures, will create up to 4,000 jobs on site over the lifespan of the project and thousands more in the supply chain.

“The Agratas facility will be pioneering in battery cell production, addressing demand in the advanced manufacturing space in the UK head-on, while benefiting productivity, the climate, and the economy,” said Gord Johnston, president and chief executive officer of Stantec. “Stantec has strong capabilities in the advanced manufacturing space, and we look forward to working closely with Agratas to provide our significant breadth and depth of experience and support the successful completion of its project.”

“We look forward to working with Stantec to design the U.K.’s largest battery cell manufacturing facility. Using state-of-the-art technology, our facility will power the transition to electric mobility and clean energy storage,” said Joe Hibbert, vice president of Capital Projects, Agratas. “Our partnership with Stantec is the next step in our mission to deliver best-in-class battery solutions for our global customers.”

Over the last 15 years, Stantec has been paving the way for the Gravity site to be selected as the U.K. home for Agratas’ new manufacturing facility. The firm served as a strategic advisor for the Gravity site, leading the Local Development Order consenting process, making it an attractive inward investment opportunity. Stantec has provided a variety of services including engineering design, planning, environmental, technical services, and project management at the site.