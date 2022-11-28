Plant.ca

Spin Master buying Canadian puzzle company 4D Brands International

The Canadian Press   

Business Operations Manufacturing

TORONTO (CP) – Spin Master Corp. says it has signed a deal to buy Canadian puzzle company 4D Brands International Inc.

Financial terms of the agreement for the maker of three dimensional model construction kits were not immediately available.

Spin Master co-founder Anton Rabie says 4D’s puzzles offers innovation for a classic pastime.

The company’s kits include cityscapes, well-known landmarks as well as collectibles from franchises including Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel Universe and DC Comics.

Shaun Sakdinan, founder of 4D Puzzles, will join Spin Master as senior director of design based in Toronto.

The deal is expected to close in January.

