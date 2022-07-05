Southern Ontario Regional Quantum Initiative

The Government of Canada is investing in quantum-ready technologies, companies, and talent. More than $23 million will be available over six years to commercialize quantum technologies.

“Quantum science will transform how everything is designed and developed,” said The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. “It has the potential to dramatically grow the economy and create thousands of well-paid jobs. Our government, through important investments like these and the National Quantum Strategy, is proud to amplify Canada’s strength in quantum science and further cement Canada’s leadership in this field.”

FedDev Ontario announced that businesses can now apply to the Regional Quantum Initiative in southern Ontario. Repayable contributions of up to $5 million will be provided to projects that involve a range of activities to demonstrate, commercialize and scale-up Canadian-made quantum technologies, solutions, and companies.

Project examples include technology demonstration geared towards market growth; commercialization, aimed at bringing new tech to market; business development and capacity building; and adopting quantum technologies.

Applications are now being accepted: https://www.feddevontario.gc.ca/eic/site/723.nsf/eng/h_02712.html?OpenDocument