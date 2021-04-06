SolidCAD acquires Landrytek Inc.

SolidCAD announced the acquisition of Landrytek Inc. located in Farnham, Que.

Landrytek is a reseller partner of Autodesk that supports manufacturing companies by providing technical support and consulting services for Autodesk’s CAM products.

This acquisition features the expansion of SolidCAD’s technical specialist team, expertise and services for Autodesk’s advanced manufacturing solutions such as Fusion 360, FeatureCAM, PowerMill, PowerShape and PowerInspect.

“We are excited to make this announcement today,” said Marcus Tateishi, President, SolidCAD. “Canada’s most innovative manufacturers are being tasked with more complex product design, narrowing delivery timelines and accounting for pressures stemming from material availability and rising costs,” he continues. “Landrytek brings our customers in Eastern Canada greater access to resources with experience to consult, implement and optimize the investments they make in CAM technology. Simply put, SolidCAD is now in the best position to assist customers to meet these increasing demands on budget, quality and sustainability across the industry and the country.”