SNC-Lavalin receives U.K. fusion energy collaboration contracts
SNC-Lavalin has been awarded three new contracts by the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to continue work on Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), a flagship program to design and build a commercial-scale fusion energy plant.
Under the contracts, SNC-Lavalin will provide specialist engineering services and advice to UKAEA.
“These contracts extend the scope of our involvement with the STEP program and we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the UK Atomic Energy Authority as we progress this ambitious project,” said Chris Ball, Managing Director, Nuclear and Power EMEA, SNC-Lavalin.
SNC-Lavalin has been appointed Commercial Pathways Partner, to help pave the commercial route to realizing fusion energy through a combination of engineering and techno-economic studies. A second contract for the STEP Integrated Plant Solution will see SNC-Lavalin develop the mechanical handling and maintenance strategy for this plant. The firm has also been appointed onto a new STEP Tritium Framework.
“Fusion energy has the potential to produce a stable, reliable and low-carbon power source that could be critical in a decarbonised energy future. Our involvement will bring together the best of UK and international expertise to solve the challenges associated with fusion energy,” said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. “Developing engineering solutions and pathways to commercialise emerging, low carbon technology is an important part of our commitment to Engineering Net Zero.”
