SNC-Lavalin receives U.K. fusion energy collaboration contracts

SNC-Lavalin has been awarded three new contracts by the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) to continue work on Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP), a flagship program to design and build a commercial-scale fusion energy plant.

“These contracts extend the scope of our involvement with the STEP program and we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the UK Atomic Energy Authority as we progress this ambitious project,” said Chris Ball, Managing Director, Nuclear and Power EMEA, SNC-Lavalin.

SNC-Lavalin has been appointed Commercial Pathways Partner, to help pave the commercial route to realizing fusion energy through a combination of engineering and techno-economic studies. A second contract for the STEP Integrated Plant Solution will see SNC-Lavalin develop the mechanical handling and maintenance strategy for this plant. The firm has also been appointed onto a new STEP Tritium Framework.