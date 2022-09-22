Sigma Lithium appoints independent director
Sigma Lithium appoints Dana Perlman as its third independent director.
“We are delighted to have Dana join the growing Sigma Lithium team at this critical juncture as we transform from developer to producer,” says Ana Cabral Gardner, co-CEO and Chairperson, Sigma. “Dana brings a wealth of invaluable experience to the Sigma Lithium team, including her longstanding leadership from serving on the board of directors of US$44 billion Nasdaq listed company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.”
Perlman has over 20 years of experience in strategy, finance, investment banking, business development, acquisitions, risk management and investor communications.
