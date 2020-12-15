Siemens Canada to pay staff $3.4M in special Covid-19 payments

Siemens Canada has announced that its Canadian employees, apart from senior managers, will share in a total payout of $3.4 million in appreciation of a solid performance and their additional efforts during the COVID-19 crisis this year. The payments, which equate to approximately $1,550 per eligible employee, also recognize that employees across Canada have faced additional burdens caused by the pandemic. The announcement follows the recent commitment by parent company Siemens AG regarding the distribution of a €200 million payout to employees globally.

“It has been an extremely difficult year for everyone both in industry and personally, and the team spirit and resilience of our employees has been remarkable,” said Faisal Kazi, president and CEO, Siemens Canada. “The company put in a strong performance despite the challenges and we’re deeply proud of our employees and would like to recognize their contributions in Canada as a huge thank you for their efforts.”

Siemens Canada is expecting to complete distribution of the funds by the end of 2020 in time to support employees during the holiday season.