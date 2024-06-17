Siemens Canada to invest $14M in Drummondville, Que. mfg. plant

The modernization project will position the Drummondville factory and its approximately 350 employees for the future and could result in an increase of up to 15 per cent in jobs by 2027.

DRUMMONDVILLE — Siemens Canada says it is investing approximately $14 million in a multi-phased modernization of its 10,400 sq m manufacturing facility located in Drummondville, Quebec, with the aim to optimize overall efficiency and capacity of the plant and position it for future growth.

Plans for the facility include expanded production of made-to-order product lines in response to market demands. Switchboard production, as an example, will see a 50 per cent volume increase. The modernization project will position the Drummondville factory and its approximately 350 employees for the future and could result in an increase of up to 15 per cent in jobs by 2027.

“Siemens is excited to be investing in Canada, contributing to skilled job creation and the growth of digital manufacturing in Quebec,” says Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “This transformation will allow us to scale and pivot to serve a growing market, ensuring we can continue to supply the Canadian market with high-quality products.”

The announcement was made on Jun. 13 at an event held at the facility and attended by employees, Drummondville Mayor Stéphanie Lacoste and Siemens executives.

“The products manufactured in Drummondville are key components of sustainable infrastructure supporting both buildings and industrial applications,” said Matthias Rebellius, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure. “By investing in modernization and responding to shifting market conditions, we ensure that the factory continues as a significant contributor to developments in domestic infrastructure, especially as the market embraces the opportunities of digital transformation.”

Along with expanded production of made-to-order switchboards, powerpanels and panelboards, the plan also includes improved manufacturing processes, including increased automation and a revised layout of shop floor machinery to improve material flow.

“In addition to benefitting our employees and the Drummondville community, this project represents a strong step in supporting our valued Canadian distribution ecosystem, made up of 40 partners and 330 branches, to better serve the market through their channels,” says Barry Powell, Business Head, Siemens Electrical Products, North America.

All phases of the modernization and expansion project are expected to be completed in 2027.